President Muhamadu Buhari’s Special Adviser On Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has denied reports that the Federal Governemnt will pat to every Nigeria with BVN the sum of N30,000

Adesina speaking said that the report is fake news and that n such statement emanated from his table

He said: ‘Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed.’