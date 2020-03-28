The Governor of Ondo State Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that he has been briefed about the Saturday morning explosion that rocked the city of Akure

Over 100 buildings including school, churches were destroyed by explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, at the Eleyowo community.

The blast which occurred in the early hours of Saturday cut off the Akure /Owo road..

The governor on his Twitter handle said that he was briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure and that he will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies.

He went on to ask all citizens to remain calm as he ascertain details of the incidence

