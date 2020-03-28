.Dismisses APC application with N2m cost

The Supreme Court on Friday restated its resolve not to review any of its past judgments as it dismissed with N2 million cost the application by the All Progressive Congress (APC) Zamfara State that sought to review the May 24, 2019 judgment of the Court.

The judgment in contention particularly the consequential order of the apex court had benefited the rival political party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose candidates in Zamfara State came second at the March 9, 2019 election, and now occupied all the elective posts with the disqualification APC.

In a split ruling of four to one, a five man panel of justices of the apex court held that its decision on any matter is final and in the real sense of it cannot be revisited.

In the majority ruling delivered by Justice John Inyang Okoro, the Supreme Court upheld the preliminary objection raised by Senator Kabiru Marafa against the application for judgment review filed by the APC.

Justice Okoro said that by Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court, it has no jurisdiction under any guise to interfere with any judgment once delivered by the court.

The court further held that the application filed by APC is an abuse of court process, frivolous and vexatious, because the wording of Order 8 Rule 16 is a clear and unambiguous and prohibits the apex Court from going into the matter it has already decided.

Justice Okoro, who cited several authorities to justify the position of the court, made it clear that the farthest the Supreme Court can go in a matter already decided is to correct accidental errors and slips and not to sit as an appellate court in its own decision.

“Even, our forebearers did not leave anyone in doubt that a Supreme Court judgment, once delivered, cannot be adjudicated upon in the form of appeal by the same court.

Maintaining that there must be an end to litigation, Justice Okoro held that the finality of the Supreme Court is sealed and that no one can come through the back door to interfere with it.

“The consequential order complained of by the applicant is a legitimate consequential order and this application seeking for its review and setting aside is vexatious and frivolous as it violently violates Order 8 Rule 16 of the court.

“Let me warn here that political parties must obey their own constitution and relevant laws and where they fail or refuse to obey, the hammer of the court will always fall on them.

“It is the duty of the court to always take decision that will prevent anarchy in this country. Only serious matters must be brought before the Supreme Court”, he held.

Justice Okoro thereafter imposed a fine of N2 million to be paid by APC to the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction in the appeal.

However, in a dissenting judgment by Justice Centus China Nweze, he disagreed with his colleagues. He said that the Supreme Court can reverse itself where it discovered the judgment was in error.

Justice Nweze said that the consequential order was made in error because the PDP candidates in the last general elections in Zamfara State were not parties in the appeal and ought not to have benefited.

“The consequential order complained against by the applicants has no bearing with the appeal brought by the APC and it is hereby set aside, having been made in error”, Justice Nweze held.

In a related development, the National Chairman of the main opposition Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, on Friday’s Supreme Court dismissal of APC’s challenge and validation of his victory at the polls.

Prince Secondus reminded the Governor and the party in the state that their victory came from God as he urged the Governor and his team to appreciate this fact and work hard to make a lasting mark with the mandate.

The National Chairman in a statement from his media office in Abuja advised the Governor to unite the people and move quickly to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the state most of which stems from bad governance witnessed in the state in the past.

“God has designed this position for you for a purpose and you must do everything humanly possibly not to disappoint both the people and the almighty who sent you there.

“Identify critical stakeholders who can help you achieve your goals and refuse to be intimidated because you have a special mandate from God.

Prince Secondus finally charged PDP members in the state to give the Governor all the needed cooperation and support to help him deliver good governance to the good people of Zamfara State.