The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eleven new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

1The NCDC said that 11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

The Enugu State Government confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, confirmed the development in a statement in Enugu on Saturday.

“It is important to inform the public that the patients voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive.

“So far, the patients have remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi Sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing.

81 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigaria

“The Enugu State Government expresses her gratitude to these patients who reported to the Enugu State Ministry of Health following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation.

“We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department through these dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary urged the general public not to panic as health personnel have been positioned to respond to the situation.

He called on all residents to observe high level of personal hygiene, maintain the social distance protocol and stay at home.