By Andrew Orolua, Abuja.

The Supreme Court in a split decision of four-to-one on Friday dismissed the application filed by candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking to review the judgment that disqualified them from 2019 election.

The apex court refused to set aside its consequential order that made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beneficiary of all elective positions in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State.

The apex court in a majority ruling just like in earlier rulings held that the Supreme Court cannot review or set aside its judgment delivered in any matter except to correct clerical errors and other issues in line with order 8 rule 16 of the Supreme Court.

The majority judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro reiterated the position of the court that it cannot sit on appeal in its own judgment and accordingly dismissed the appeal.

The apex court accordingly slammed a cost of N2 million against the applicant in favour of Senator Kabiru Marafa and the first 141 respondents in the suit.

However, Justice Chima Nweze in his dissenting ruling held that the apex court can reverse itself if it is discovered that it made an error in arriving at its judgment.

Nweze held that the application was meritorious because the disqualified candidates in the appeal were not parties in the suit.

He accordingly upheld the application and granted the reliefs sought by the applicant.

