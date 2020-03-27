Some leisure centres in Ibadan are still not complying with Gov. Seyi Makinde’s order to close down to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) investigations indicated that some night clubs and fun joints were open along Ring Road environs on Thursday night.

Some customers were sighted drinking and exchanging pleasantries among themselves.

NAN also observed that all the clubs provided hand sanitiser for their customers to use at the point of entry.

Some of the customers who spoke with NAN said they were cautious of their social interactions.

The customers who did not want their names to be mentioned said that it would take a complete lock down for them to stay indoors

On of the revelers said he would fall ill if he stays at home for more than a day.

“I’m not married and how am i supposed to stay at home all by myself? I don’t even have all the facilities that can aid my staying at home.

“ I go around with my hand sanitiser and I don’t shake hands with people; these are my own ways of staying safe”, he said.

A female undergraduate said that she only came to the club to see what’s happening around after being indoors for two days.

“It’s very challenging staying at home with this epilepsy power supply. Even doing catch up on social media is running my data and battery.

“This period is indeed a tough one for everyone, staying at home, it is not easy like it seems.

Somehow one will need to go out to get one thing or the other or for some fresh air,” she said.

Another respondent said that he came to have a little fun before heading home to his family.

“After work it’s my tradition to take a few bottles before going home and this can’t change for now. I’m aware of COVID-19 and i’m been careful.

“As you can see I am the only one sitting at this table and that’s how I have been doing since it was reported that a man brought the virus to Ibadan.

“My wife even bought me a hand sanitiser and it’s always in my pocket and I use it very often’’, he said.