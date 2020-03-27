Lagos, – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline along Ojukwu Str., Navy Town axis of Satellite Town in Lagos is leaking,

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Director General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

He, however, gave the assurance that technicians from the NNPC have been alerted to the danger and are on top of the situation.

“We received an alert this evening and upon arrival, it was discovered that an NNPC pipeline along the axis at Ojukwu street, Navy Town was leaking.

“We contacted the NNPC who dispatched a repair team to the location.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until the repairs being carried out by NNPC are fully completed,”Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The LASEMA boss, however, urged members of the public to proceed with extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from naked flame or other activity.

Oke-Osanyintolu also pledged to provide an updates to the public concerning the pipeline leakage. (NAN)