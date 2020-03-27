Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has ordered the closure of all borders with neighboring states including Niger Republic.

Also, large gatherings for Friday prayers including Sunday church services and other related activities has been suspended in the state

The governor said this is in continuation with the state government’s efforts to containing the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Therefore, the movement of people into the state is strictly prohibited with effect from 6:00 am on Saturday, 28 March 2020.

READ ALSO : Breaking: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus

However, fuel tankers and vehicles carrying food items and other essential commodities will be allowed into the state subject to screening and test at the point of entry.

The state commissioner for Information Culture and Home Affairs, Yahayya Sirika, however noted that people are at liberty to move within the state.