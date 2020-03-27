Please be aware of this update, that coronavirus is not always presenting with classic symptoms of fever or shortness of breath and cough.

We have seen many cases of patients with confirmed coronavirus presenting with other symptoms that are much more mild,however the patient is just as contagious and can spreed the diease in the same manner as anyone else.

for example, we have seen people who manifest only mild sinus congestion, loss of taste and scent, body aches without fever, cough and shortness of breath.

This reason been stated friends and patients that have tickle in your throat or any mild symptoms of sickness you should Quarantine yourself away from others as if you have the virus because everybody should be quaranting now to stop the spreed.

You should treat everybody as beimg the carrier until proven otherwise becauseit can truly be anywhere and that’s why the CDC is recomending staying 6 feet away from everybody.

proper washing of hands after touching surfaces,stay at home on less its necessary to get something.

Healthcare providers nationwide are having to reuse their personal protective equipment that is usually thrown away between each patient because there is not enough.

In hospitals keeping patient volume down as much as possible will be the only way to prevent the horror stories we have been hearing about in Italy from occurring here i.e not enough hospital beds and ventilators.