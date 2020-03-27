Jos – Plateau government has directed security agencies to enforce compliance with directive on precautionary measures issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The state government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Dan Manjang on Friday in Jos, said the measure was necessary to address the lackadaisical attitude of most residents in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Governor as the Chairman of the Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement has directed that beginning from Friday 27th March 2020, security agencies will embark on full enforcement of the measures earlier outlined to deal with the Coronavirus disease.

“Consequently, members of the public are warned in their own interest to abide by the restriction order as security officials will arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the order,” he said.

Gov Simon Lalong, in a broadcast on Tuesday, March 24 issued directives on the closure of all markets except those selling food items, pharmaceuticals and cooking gas.

The restriction of congregation of not more than 50 people at places of worship, marriage and burial ceremonies with 2 metres social distancing as well as provision of hygiene materials such as water, soap and sanitizers.

Other directives given were the ban of street trading, street hawking, and begging, operations of all drinking joints, social centres and night clubs

Suspension of all festivals and anniversaries, strict adherence to 2-metres social distancing in motor parks and inside all transport vehicles and tricycle and data capturing of inbound and outbound passengers at all motor parks in Plateau State.

The commissioner urged members of the public who exhibit any symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing, to immediately call the emergency toll free numbers to report.

Other directives given by the government was the institution of preliminary tests for COVID-19 at all land and air entry points into Plateau State.

Unnecessary movement and travels and 14 days self-isolation for overseas returnees or those that had contact with any of the confirmed cases in the country.

Very few residents complied with the directives given on Tuesday, commercial vehicles were still clustered with passengers, drinking joints opened and stores of household items were still operating as usual as at Thursday. (NAN)

