The Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) says it has commenced daily sterilisation of boats and life jackets to curb further spread of COVID-19 through the water transport.

READ ALSO: Actor Saidi Balogun halts late mum’s burial over Coronavirus outbreak

Its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr AbdoulBaq Balogun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the firm had enforced social distance at jetties and onboard as preventive measure against the pandemic.

According to him, aside the compulsory use of sanitisers and handwashing facilities before boarding by both the passengers and boat captains, the firm had enforced loading of ferries at 60 per cent capacity.

He said: “We have deployed our men and all our management staff to all the jetties to monitor activities of the operational staff.

“They will ensure temperature check of every passenger that comes to jetty to board our ferries.

“We give our staff hand gloves, nose mask and apply sanitisers into their hands of our passengers.

“We also ensure social distancing from the point of ticketing to queuing to board the boats, and when they are in the boats, we ensure that we don’t carry more than 60 per cent capacity.”

According to him, in complying with the directive of Lagos State Government on 60 per cent capacity loading for all public transport, the firm loads its 25, 30, 40, 50 and 60 seaters-capacities at 60 per cent capacity respectively.

“We disinfect all our ferries everyday, now including our life jackets.

“The safety of our passengers and terminal users remain our topmost priority,” Balogun, also a former lawmaker, added.

According to him, the firm has also made it compulsory for all passengers to fill trip manifest at all times.

NAN reports that LAGFERRY operates with 14 new boats of different sizes launched on Feb. 4 by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to strengthen inland waterways transport and reduce traffic on the road.