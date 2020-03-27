Nigerian stand-up Comedy, Lawrence Aletile, popularly known as “Seyi Law”, has celebrated his 9th wedding anniversary with wife and daughter.



Seyi Law, who took to his Instagram handle to celebrate with picture of himself, wife (Stancy) and daughter (Tiwa) in Arsenal tracksuits, appreciated God for the journey so far. He said the Arsenal tracksuits remained symbolic.

He said the Arsenal tracksuits remained symbolic. “It’s 9 years and we are still counting. She said, “I love your confidence on stage” 13 years.

I got beautiful Yes when I proposed, 11 years ago. “I almost made her Lord of the rings for 2 years. We walked down the aisles exactly 9 years ago. Happy 9th Wedding Anniversary to us. It’s been God through it all. Thanks for sharing our joy always. “EBYLAW 2011

READ ALSO Alex Usifo, Bimbo Akintola, others star in sickle cell theme movie, ‘Strain’



“Before you complain of the Arsenal tracksuits. It is significant. It means despite our losses, the things we are yet to attain, we count our winnings and blessings, hopeful for a better tomorrow and the loyalty to stay with each other. Tiwaloluwa is a beautiful blessing beyond”, he said.