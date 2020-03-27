Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State has assured the people of the state and Nigerians that he is very sound and in good spirit, in spite of testing positive to Coronavirus.

This is contained in a good will message signed by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the governor, on Friday in Bauchi.

In the message, the governor was quoted as regretting that his condition would not allow him to serve his dear people at this critical time of need, stressing, however, that the challenges were surmountable by God’s grace.

Mohammad also thanked well wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said: “By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God, I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation,” he said.