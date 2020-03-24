The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to fish out those behind the alleged shooting on premises of the commission on Monday.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, made the call while showing newsmen around the premises where the alleged damage caused by bullets during the shooting occurred.

He also urged the Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami to intervene.

“Some shots were fired at the commission around noon.

“As you can see, these are the bullet holes on the building and damaged cars.

“The police supposedly tear-gassed members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were protesting on the Aguiyi Ironsi Street where the head office of the NHRC is located.

“Other government agencies along the street may have felt the effect of the tear-gas but none reported live bullet shots into their compounds destroying official and personal property’’, he said.

While expressing displeasure over the attack, Ojukwu urged the IGP to fish out those behind the attack and emphasised the need for the commission to be adequately protected.

“The commission requests that there must be accountability for these attacks.

“It is because the earlier attacks were not punished that this reoccurrence has happened.

“We, therefore, call on the Commissioner of Police FCT, IGP and the Minister of Justice to take immediate action in line with their duties to safeguard the commission in the performance of its duties,’’ Ojukwu said.