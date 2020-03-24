With the coronavirus pandemic forcing kids and many parents to stay at home for the time being, there are lots of organizations starting daily live-streams to help occupy and educate children.



From astronomy to car history, lots of museums and organizations are finding ways for kids to continue learning during school coronavirus closures.



To kick things off, several artists are offering free art live-streams on different platforms.



Author and illustrator Mo Willems is bringing you into his studio every day for a 30-minute Lunch Doodle.

Weekdays at 1 p.m. a new episode will be posted by the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist-in-Residence on The Kennedy Center YouTube channel.

READ ALSO Children to miss school meals amid shutdowns



Moss & Marsh focuses on functional and unique products to make parenting easier and is offering free live-streamed D.I.Y. kids’ workshops on Facebook Live.

Each day, the Georgia-based company will make a different textile crafting item.

A list of supplies needed is posted ahead of time with live-streams occurring twice a week. A full list of live-streams and future projects can be found.

“Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our state’s wildlife species from their homes,” Kentucky Gov.

Andy Beshear said in a statement. “I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus.”

This development will be able to engage students and keep them busy so as not to lose concentration when schools finally opens,

