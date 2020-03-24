The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has denied allegations of awarding contracts to companies standing in proxy for him in the House of Assembly as alleged in a report published by Sahara Reporters at the weekend.

Obasa, who challenged the media outfit to show proof of their allegations in public in order to unveil the truth, described the media house as ‘Sahara Liars’.

The Speaker who spoke during plenary on Monday, re-emphasised that there was no relationship between the De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Limited and the Lagos State House of Assembly, asked the media outfit to publish the contract date, location, amount and contractual agreement.

“Let me also join you to emphasise that what was published by ‘Sahara Liar’ has nothing to do with me.

“I said it two weeks ago when the publication was out about De Kingrun, and I made my position known on that.

“But the fact remains that De Kingrun has no relationship with the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“And I am challenging ‘SaharaLiars and Failures’ to publish if there is any. At least, they have alleged and they must be able to prove by giving out the name of such contracts, the amount, the location, the date and the contractual agreement.

“So, with this, the public would be convinced that truly such allegation exists.

“But, as we speak, I am saying emphatically that there is no relationship between De Kingrun and Lagos State House of Assembly.

“So, Sahara Liars and failure you can prove me wrong,” the Speaker stated.

Speaking earlier, The Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, who brought the matter to the House, stated that the House did not in any way award any contract to the companies mentioned in the report published by the media outfit.

“Mr Speaker, let me seek your indulgence to make announcement of the publication on Sahara Reporters in which some comments were made regarding the House.

“As the Clerk of the House and Head of Administration, I want to say categorically to the public that this House has not had any business dealings with the mentioned companies,” Azeez stated.

It would be recalled that Sahara Reporters on Saturday published a report that emerging facts have revealed illegal activities being perpetrated by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The report highlighted a list of companies the Speaker had allegedly been using to award contracts to himself and launder public funds.

The report alleged that Obasa primarily used De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd for securing and implementing contracts from the parliament and ministries.

It stated that he also owns several other companies used for receiving contracts from the Lagos Assembly.

It said that the companies included Adesav International Ventures, Quick Solution International Ventures, White Honey Enterprises, Cream on Ice Services, A.B DELCO Nigeria Company, and Fabric Splash Ventures.

Others are Skye-Macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose Macosh Company.

However, as part of its effort to prevent flooding, the Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to direct the Ministry of Environment to start clearing canals and drainages across the state ahead of raining season.

This was raised by Hon. Desmond Elliot representing Surulere 1 under matter of urgent public importance at plenary on Monday.

The Assembly also asked Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Information to commence sustainable campaign on the challenge ahead and also sensitise people on the need to stop dumping refuse in the canals.

Elliot, in his submission said that there was need to prepare ahead of the 270 days of rainfall predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), saying that there was need to save the state from flooding.

According to him, all the agencies should be at alert ahead of the situation. “We are calling on the Ministry of Environment to clear the drainage and canals in the state.”

Hon. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe 1 said that the government should wake up to its responsibility by ensuring prompt clearing of drainages and canals.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the discussion supported the idea that the government must ensure clearance of the canals.