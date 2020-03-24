The Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong has said that he will remove any local government chairman who treats the matter of insecurity with laxity.

Lalong said this on Monday in Jos, during a one-day workshop for Local Government Councils Chairmen and Secretaries on the subject tagged security reportage.

He said bandits are fleeing the North East and Niger State, where they are currently being bombarded and reports have it that the bandits are finding a safe haven in neighbouring states.

According to him, “don’t allow any stranger to settle in your local government areas, because I will not take it likely with any of you when crisis erupts in your locality. I will not tolerate any form of attack again like it happened few months backs.

“I ordered the arrest of community leaders during the last crisis and I will remove any of you, who will compromise security or treat security matters with lukewarm attitude. I don’t want to be taken unawares again,” Lalong said.

The governor reminded the LG Chairmen that they have a great role to play in ensuring that credible, actionable, and timely intelligence is sourced at the grassroots level to enable government take proper action as, and when due.

“The way and manner information is processed and passed on to the relevant security agencies is of great concern and even more crucial because, in some cases, it is a matter of life and death,” the governor said.