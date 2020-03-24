Kaduna – The Kaduna State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has alerted motorists of new antics adopted by criminals to break into vehicles in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, in a press statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, said criminals now use chemicals to melt vehicles glasses to steal valuables.

He said that the Command had received complaints from victims and urged vehicle owners to exercise caution while parking vehicles without anyone watching over it.

“This action has become necessary following a reported incident which a parked car was ransacked at Ungwan-Maigero by criminals after using chemicals on the glasses.”

He said that the victim lost over N350,000 which was carted away by the criminals on March 20.

The victim was quoted as saying that at one time, some unknown persons called him claiming to be from the EFCC shortly after withdrawing money from a bank.

Don’t come to LUTH for suspected case of COVID-19 test- CMAC Chairman

Terzungwe said the corps will intensify surveillance with a view to arrest the perpetrators.

“The command is calling on the public to be wary of these syndicates and assist with useful information that will help in arresting the members.” (NAN)