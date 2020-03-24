Lagos – The Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, on Monday said it has waived user fees for Cash2Cash, a local money transfer service, offered by its MoMo Agent Network.

The Chief Executive Officer of YDFS, Usoro Usoro, said the package called, Y’ello Hop Package, was in response to the escalating global Coronavirus pandemic.

The MoMo Agent is a mobile agent by Telco to provide safe and accessible money transfer services to under-banked and unbanked people across the country.

Usoro said the waiver, took effect immediately, to enable people without a bank account to send and receive money across the country at no extra cost for the next four weeks.

“During this time, all cash transfer fees will be absorbed by YDFS as one of the several new measures the company is introducing to support Nigerians as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the world.

“The events surrounding COVID-19 are unprecedented and will undoubtedly disrupt daily life and pose a myriad of challenges to people and businesses alike.

“With the Y’ello hope package, we are working to introduce measures that support our customers and communities, through this difficult time,” he said.

Usoro, however, said that the free Cash2Cash, allowed users to continue to make money transfers safely to help their loved ones meet financial obligations without fretting about the charges.

“To locate a MoMo Agent close to their location Customers can dial *223#,” he said.(NAN)