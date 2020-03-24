Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports that his son who was currently undergoing treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection was at Play Lounge Club in Abuja after returning to the country.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Monday in Abuja, described the report as mischievous.

“For the purpose of putting the records straight and dispelling false narratives about the itinerary of a son of former Vice President, Abubakar currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, I wish to make the following clarifications:

“The clinical case returned to the country on March 17 via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

“He attended a private meeting of six persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the March 18.

“The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline.

“The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

“The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on arrival in Abuja late on March 18 to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested,” he said.

He noted that on March 19, NCDC took the case blood sample and the result was positive on March 20.

It added that the son of the former vice president subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house.

“Meantime, his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self isolation.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open locations. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.

“The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the March 20, where he is being treated and managed.

“It thank Nigerians for their prayers and support through this difficult time.

“Once again, it needs to be restated that the risk and danger of #COVID-19 is real. Ensure you follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCDC guidelines on how to stay safe,” he added.