The Federal Government has announced the closure of all the country’s land borders as part of measures to tackle the growing incident of Coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to Federal Government and Chairman of Nigeria’s Special Task Force, Boss Mustapha, who issued the directive on Monday, said that the borders will be closed for four weeks.

In addition, the weekly Federal Executive Council has also been suspended “until further notice”.

Mustapha, who also gave an update on the Coronavirus statistic across the world, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), directed all civil servants below level 12 to stop coming to work.

He said that the social distance policy will be enforced in the FCT.

“All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020; in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately;

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-essential outings, until further advice is given’’, he said.

Also on Monday, as part of its measures to contain possible community transmission of dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the Federal Government has asked Nigerians to expect tougher and not too friendly measures in the coming days.

This is coming few hours after Nigeria recorded the first death from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the death of the first victim, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that the 67-year-old deceased had underlying medical issues and was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The patient, Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), died at 2am on Monday.

Achimugu, a native of Kogi State, was said to have returned from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

He was said to have started exhibiting the symptoms of the virus on Tuesday and the case was reported to the NCDC who took his blood sample for a test.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, told journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, on Monday, that the Presidential task force on the control of Coronavirus, is considering stiffer and unfriendly measures as the confirmed cases are recorded across Nigeria.

The minister, who pleaded for the support of Nigerians, particularly as it concerns social distancing and increased hygienic measures as part of efforts to stop further spread of the virus in Nigeria, also reiterated the commitment of government through the Presidential Task Force on Control of Coronavirus to any cause that would stop the spread of the virus.

The minister while commending the NCDC, Immigration officers and others at the ports of entry as the first responders, called on Nigerians to come together as one to stop Coronavirus dead in its tracks, as the virus just like Ebola does not select its victims on the basis of their political party affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

“We also thank Nigerians for complying with all the preventive measures being put in place by the government.

“As you may be aware, health services use ‘contact tracing’ to find people who may have been exposed to an infectious disease, in this case, coronavirus,” he stated.

In the meantime, the NCDC while announcing the latest update on the disease said that at least six new cases had been confirmed.

A breakdown of the figure showed that three cases were confirmed in Lagos, and two cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while one case was confirmed in Edo State.

The breakdown is as follows: ‘’Abuja FCT 6; Abia 0; Adamawa 0; Akwa Ibom 0; Anambra 0; Bauchi 0; Bayelsa 0; Benue 0; Borno 0; Cross River 0; Delta 0; and Ebonyi 0.

Others include Enugu 0; Edo 1; Ekiti 1; Gombe 0; Imo 0; Jigawa 0; Kaduna 0; Kano 0; Katsina 0; Kebbi 0; Kogi 0; Kwara 0; Lagos 25; and Nasarawa 0.

Others are Niger 0; Ogun 2; Ondo 0; Osun 0; Oyo 1; Plateau 0; Rivers 0; Sokoto 0; Taraba 0; Yobe 0; and Zamfara 0.

The NCDC however maintained Nigeria, currently has 33 active cases, 2 discharged cases and one death, adding that the figure is subject to change.

In a related development, the NCDC has called on Nigerians to disregard the ‘TV’’ screen image making the rounds on social media of “472 confirmed cases” of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Debunking the TV image in its entirety on its verified twitter handle, the NCDC explained that the figures in the image being circulated are reported cases of Lassa fever in the country and not COVID-19.

While describing the TV image as misleading, the NCDC called on members of the public to disregard the information and reaffirming that it would always provide Nigerians with accurate information in the heat of the Coronavirus outbreak.