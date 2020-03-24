As a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, activities at the Abuja national secretariats of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have be restricted as the head offices have been partially shut down.

National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Monday announced a two- week closure of the secretariat.

Addressing secretariat workers, Oshiomhole said the party as a responsive organisation is complying with the Federal Ministry of Health directive to avoid crowded areas.

Concerned about the level at which the virus is spreading and the fact that affected persons have been discovered in the Federal Capital Territory, he said the party has to assist the federal government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

Oshiomhole allayed the fears of the secretariat staff about salary payment, promising that their salaries will be paid before the end of the week.

“Coronavirus will not affect your salaries. Salaries will be paid online. You will not touch cash,” he said, adding that the APC is proud of steps taken so far by the Buhari administration to take care of established cases and prevent a further spread.

Admonishing the workers, Oshiomhole chsrged them to “make every effort to protect their loved ones and take every measure as announced by the Federal Ministry of Health and disease control centre.”

Oshiomhole said if need be, the party may extend the closure until safety is completely assured.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed a partial shutdown and skeletal activities at its national secretariat in Abuja from March 25.

The party according to a statement on Monday by its National PublicitySecretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, took the decision in line with the measures being taken to safeguard the nation from the spread of COVID-19.

The NWC also directed all PDP secretariats and offices across the country to comply with this directive accordingly.

“The PDP is already adopting pre-emptive health safety measures that will safeguard lives in all our offices nationwide.

“The PDP enjoins Nigerians to comply with all directives by relevant agencies of government and the World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to keeping safe from the pandemic.

“Our party identifies with Nigerians and the world community at this critical time in our history,” the party said.