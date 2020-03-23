Individuals all over the world have taken to their twitter handles to spread the benefit of staying healthy with vitamin C intake to help combat Covid-19.
Here are some reactions
Big pharma can’t make billions of dollars from vitamin C so they push vaccines on us!
[A][u][s][t][i][n][b][a][n][k][s]@austinbanks22
Do not panic, stay central to improving and replenishing your immune system, more of vitamin C…more of handwashing…we can contain this #Covid_19
Stay home , stay safe , don’t panic eat vitamins , Specially fruits containing vitamin C Wash your hands regularly nd drink a lot of water ..
Stay safe and keep your love ones safe
#CoronaFreePakistan
Dr Paul Kasenene@drpaulkasenene
I would like to encourage everyone to try and stay healthy during this time of #COVID19. Stay hydrated, eat healthily and keep active. Those who are more vulnerable like our parents, people with asthma and existing health conditions should take a vitamin C and Omega 3 supplement.
While you are quarantining and social distancing, ensure to have enough Vitamin C supplement handy. It boosts your immune system. It’s not just about hand washing and sanitizers.
This is coming barely a week after the president of United state of America, Donald Triump said choloroquine could be used to cure covid-19.
However his statement was disapproved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
