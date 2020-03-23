Tom Hanks has given a positive update to his coronavirus diagnosis.

Hollywood legend has been in quarantine in Australia along with his wife Rita Wilson,after the pair fell ill with Covid-19 while filming.

After being hospitalized, they were eventually given the opportunity to self-isolate in Queensland, where they rented a house for the duration.

Tom wrote: “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

Tom continued: “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comfort this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanks.”

There has been consternation both in the UK and the United States that social distancing is not being observed and the idea of self-isolation is not being taken seriously enough.

The Forrest Gump actor had been in Australia to film an Elvis biopic with Baz Luhrmann, in which he is playing the legendary singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Tom’s diagnosis has brought filming to a halt, though it is thought that he is the only one on the set that has tested positive to the virus.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

in conclusion, we are all urged to observe all safety measures so we stay health.

