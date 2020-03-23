The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has pledged its commitment in providing the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other agencies under its supervision with the structural framework to achieve rapid industrialization and accelerated growth of the nation’s economy.

This commitment was re-emphasized by the Permanent Secretary, FMITI, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo in response to a brief from the Director General, SON Osita Aboloma in Abuja.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo acknowledged the relevance of standardization, quality assurance and conformity assessment to all sectors of the Nation’s economy, thus making SON’s mandate a key component to the emancipation of the Nation under the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP.

He commended the SON Management under Aboloma for its giant strides in Standards development, local and offshore Conformity Assessment of products, services and processes with particular emphasis on attainment of international accreditation for many of its services to Nigerian stakeholders.

The Permanent Secretary, who also doubles as Chairman of the SON Governing Council enjoined the SON Management to redouble its efforts in relation to collaboration with other agencies of Government as well as the organized private sector groups.

He expressed particular interest in the working collaboration between the National Metrology Institute (NMI) being developed by SON and the Weights and Measures Department of the FMITI to ensure optimal delivery of services in Industrial and Legal Metrology for the Nation’s rapid economic growth.

Briefing the Permanent Secretary earlier, DG, SON, Osita Aboloma acknowledged the tremendous support and encouragement enjoyed from the FMITI in the past.

He said “Clearing of all outstanding staff promotion exercises, Improved and ongoing capacity development through the attainment of international accreditation and recognition for many of its services such as Laboratories, Management Systems Certification and training services amongst others.

“Also, Automation of most of its service offerings to stakeholders for efficiency and effectiveness in support of the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy.”

He also commended the ministry for its Nationwide infrastructural development of Regional/Administrative Complexes to provide a better working environment for staff and take product testing and analysis nearer to the Stakeholders,

Speaking further, the DG says that SON has been able to establish product laboratories including obtaining international accreditation and running them at greatly discounted rates for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in support of Government’s economic diversification Programme,

He however said that the Absence at points of entry for quality verification of imported products have imminent dangers to SON staff, the Nation’s economy, safety and the welfare of its citizens.

The DG, however, promised to intensify the organisation’s activities in the areas of standards development, conformity assessment, enlightenment and enforcement, including prosecution of standards infractions in spite of the obvious challenges.