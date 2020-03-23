The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has announced a slight adjustment to its verification exercise.

In a statement by PTAD, the Directorate said it is in line with global advise curbing the spread of the Covid 19.

“PTAD wishes to announce to the general public that in view of the world Health challenges occasioned by the, we have made temporary adjustments to our complaints and verification procedures.

Toni Tones, others to star in Omoni Oboli’s debut series

“Henceforth, pensioners wishing you be verified should send their documents by e-mail to verification@ptad.gov.ng or by regular mail to the head office of PTAD in Abuja,”

The statement further stated that upon receipt of complaints, PTAD will further set a date for verification following the review of the documents

Also, enquiries can also be sent by mail to the Directorate enquiries@ptad.gov.ng, for effective feedback and responds during the period.

PTAD assured senior citizens of their commitment to their health and safety as the country battle to ensure that the Covid 19 is contained.