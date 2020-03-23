The Ogun state government on Monday announced new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisions according to a release by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, were taken after the daily review of developments at a meeting chaired by Governor Dapo Abiodun

The release said besides the lowering of the threshold of people who may gather in one place at a time from 50 to 20, the government stated further that all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies including local governments are to draw up rosters that would ensure that only 20 per cent of staff across all cadres work daily, thus ensuring that most staff come to work once a week.

Health workers, fire service personnel and the Ogun state Emergency Management Authority (OGSEMA) are exempted from this arrangement. Also, all teachers in public primary and secondary schools are to proceed on their vacation immediately, the statement directed.

Also, all government offices, irrespective of where they are are to maintain social distancing, provide hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities, among other hygiene measures, at all times.

The government also put on hold all visits to government offices until further notice, except those that are COVID-19 solution related and during emergency situations only

Meanwhile, banks, telecommunications and other similar service providers that offer services in hubs and or bays are required to ensure that not more than 20 clients are in their service areas at a time.

“Social distancing must be maintained between those who will be on the queue or waiting halls by at least five feet between clients. Those outside the halls should maintain similar standards of social distancing.

“This rule applies to all Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points, where operators must also provide wipes, hand-washing facilities and sanitizers for seamless use by clients,” the statement added.

On markets, the leadership of all gated markets, shops and malls have been engaged and are hereby reminded that entry controls should be maintained to ensure a maximum of 20 people can congregate at each trading point at every point in time within the markets or shops.

“For open markets, the leadership is also enjoined to work with the state task force and their local government counterparts are to ensure that the social distancing of five feet is maintained as well as maximum of 20-person density in the markets.

“In addition, market leaders are directed to draw up rosters of various market or product groups to open and sell their wares in rotation whilst this order lasts,” the government added.

On public transportation, the government directed that all taxi cabs are to carry not more than three passengers at once with a maximum of two at the back

“Tricycles are to carry a maximum of TWO passengers at the same time. Motorcycles (popularly called okada) are limited to one passenger and the rider must use nose mask

“Buses are limited to two persons per row while standing, squatting, lapping or hanging are not allowed at all

“All unions at all intra/interstate motor parks in the state are to ensure that temperature of drivers, conductors and passengers is taken and those above the threshold are not allowed to drive or travel.

“Drivers and conductors are to wear hand gloves and nose masks through the duration of trips.

“These measures apply to all vehicles, irrespective of the ownership or use (commercial, private or company). Indeed, it is advisable that windows of vehicles are wound down to allow free air circulation, when in use, with minimal use of air-conditioners, unless where it becomes absolutely inevitable,” the statement said.