Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello of Niger state has shut down the entire state as a result of the ravaging coronavirus across the country.

This was sequel to the announcement of the death of a coronavirus patient in Abuja and consequently, the state government has impost a daily curfew from 8am to 8pm as preventive measures against the scourge.

Also, all civil servants on grade level 1-12 have been directed to stay at home, except those on essential services.

Gov. Sani-Bello, who declared the curfew in a state broadcast, said the state government will enforce all preventive measures as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), especially social distancing and hand washing routines.

He explained that the state government is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) on effective means of sharing information on how to prevent infection and mitigate in case of an outbreak in the state.

He declared that “with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the state shall observe daily curfew from 8:00am to 8:00pm till further notice. The general public including market men and women must practice social distancing and hand washing with soap regularly”.

The governor challenged traditional leaders to ensure all almajiri schools in their communities are closed down, asserting that “all forms of street hawking and begging are by this directive banned.”

The state according to him has reactivated the isolation centre at the General Hospital, Minna and isolation rooms in all general hospitals across the state.

“We have prepositioned drugs, medical supplies and personal protection equipment at the isolation centre in Minna. Sensitization of our clinicians on epidemic prone diseases is ongoing and treatment protocols are also being circulated,” he explained

Gov. Sani-Bello reiterated that the state has strengthened the surveillance system to detect any case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including investigation and monitoring of any outbreak..

He said risk communication through the media has since commenced, even as he ordered the closure of public and private schools and institutions in the state to remain closed from March 23.

According to him, all public gatherings of more than 20 persons are prohibited from today 23rd March, 2020.

All public offices including Ministries, Departments and Agencies must provide hand washing items at the entrance of their facilities.