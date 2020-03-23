The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has on Monday announced the closure of the party’s National secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Oshiomhole said the shut down is only for a period of two weeks.

He said the move was in line with the Federal Government directive that people should stay away from large congregations and in compliance with social gatherings restriction order following the COVID-19 pandermic in the country.

Oshiomhole said the stay- at- home order was also to enable staff and party members have opportunity to look after their immediate families as the virus spreads across the country.