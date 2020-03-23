The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
NCDC in a tweet on Monday said there are 2 cases in FCT, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Edo 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK.
Cameroon’s Speaker of Parliament test positive for coronavirus
‘As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
NCDC also disclosed that 2 persons have been discharged.
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020
2 cases are returning travellers from the UK
As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged pic.twitter.com/brTI9PFsYH
Discussion about this post