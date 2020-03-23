The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC in a tweet on Monday said there are 2 cases in FCT, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Edo 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK.

‘As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

NCDC also disclosed that 2 persons have been discharged.