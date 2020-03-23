The President of the Association Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola has said Coronavirus outbreak could translate to increase in revenue for telecommunications companies.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone chat with our correspondent at the weekend, Teniola noted that with the whole world ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic, it is no fairytale that it is the utmost desire of the concerned citizens of the world to have the scourge terminated with alacrity. But it is not all gloom for the telecom sector, but the season of the boom.

He explains that there is a possibility of an increase in revenue in the first quarter of this year due to the current health challenge bedevilling the world.

According to him, not also forgetting the increase in calls made by subscribers as physical contacts are discouraged across the world and more people having to work from home.

Expressing worry that the increase in revenue may not be sustained, he says it is only massive investment in infrastructure and deliberate efforts by governments at all levels can make the current gains permanent, adding that the need for ubiquitous broadband penetration cannot be overemphasised.



Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week launched the National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025) in Abuja that is expected to increase broadband penetration to 70 per cent. The plan is expected to deepen internet penetration in the country, according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami. The President also commissioned the National Emergency Call Centre that is expected to link Abuja residents with the Police, fire service, federal road safety officials, during an emergency.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy said it was working to link Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to the call centre because of the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the world.

Reacting to the launch of National Broadband Plan, Teniola expressed optimism that Nigeria can hit the 70 per cent broadband penetration mark by 2025 if the Federal Government gives its total support by creating the conducive environment for the plan to come to fruition by providing the needed infrastructure.

