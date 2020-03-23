A non-governmental organisation based in the nation’s capital, Helpline Foundation for the Needy has called on Nigerians not to stigmatise patients with tuberculosis as the disease remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in developing countries.

The group also tasked relevant authorities to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic and advocated for early diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

Making the call in Abuja during a press conference to mark the 2020 World TB Day, the President and Founder of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, noted that tuberculosis remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer, adding that each day, over 4, 000 people lose their lives to tuberculosis and close to 30, 000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

Veteran Italian cinema diva Lucia Bose, dies at 89

Ahmadu revealed that in developing countries, the ailment accounts for seven per cent of all deaths which is the most common cause of death from a single source of infection among adults, stressing that statistics indicate that children constitute about 10 per cent of all new cases in high-burden areas.

Commenting on the 2020 theme: “It’s time,” Ahmadu described the theme as apt, stressing that the battle against tuberculosis requires collective responsibility of both government and personal commitment.

“Each year, we commemorate World Tuberculosis Day on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.

“In this race to combat a disease that knows no boundaries, it is necessary to have a conceptual and clear understanding of tuberculosis overall with the hope of providing better treatment through novel and collaborative research and public health efforts.

“World TB Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness about tuberculosis and pushing governments and individuals across the globe to take action against the disease as in the case with the COVID-19.

“We at Helpline Foundation for the Needy are disturbed because according to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the incidence of tuberculosis continues to grow at the reported cases, the number of deaths worldwide from tuberculosis will increase to more than 10.1 million by 2030.

“It has been observed that the association between poverty and tuberculosis is well-recognized and the highest rates of tuberculosis were found in the poorest section of the community. Tuberculosis occurs more frequently, among low-income people living in over-crowded areas and persons with little schooling,” she affirmed.