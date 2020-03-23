Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed the state History and Culture Bureau to close all event centres across the state, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

In a special live media broadcast on Monday, Gov. Ganduje said the decision is part of safety measures taken in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said the Kano state government has taken the issue of coronavirus pandemic with utmost seriousness and is why his administration has come up with measures to tackle its outbreak.

Part of the measures, he said was the formation of a strong task force committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna alongside other medical practitioners.

However, the state government has also suspended other gatherings, including government functions until the situation is subsides.

“I also met with religious leaders, both Muslims and Christians to take some measures to protect mosques and churches.

“Even at homes, I call on parents to practice the safety measures at their homes as outlined by medical practitioners against the dreaded disease.

“We also wrote to our emirs to take proactive measures against the outbreak of the disease in their emirates. By these proactive measures, I am hopeful we shall mitigate the outbreak of the disease in our state because despite its outbreak in Nigeria, Kano is yet to record a single case,” he said

The governor also stated that as part of measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, his government has constituted enlightenment committees across the 44 local government areas of the state as well sub-committees in the 484 wards in the state.

He charged the general populace to redouble efforts in praying against the virus and the peaceful coexistence of the state, and the nation at large.