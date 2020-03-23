*Bans public burials, weddings & open worship

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday announced that beginning today, all public parks, nightclubs and cinemas will remain closed till further notice.

In a state broadcast on Monday, Gov. Wike directed religious groups to temporarily stop all forms of open worship.

He said: “With effect from the same date (Tuesday, March 24, 2020), all public parks, nightclubs and cinemas in the state are to remain closed till further notice.

“Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period.

“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread.

“May I therefore call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the state to assist government to implement these decisions by ensuring that persons under their care do not fall foul of this directive,” the governor said.

Gov. Wike directed local government council chairmen to ensure that public burials and weddings do not take place in their respective areas.

He said that “May I emphasise that local government chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their local government areas.

“Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 local government areas to ensure compliance. Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the state and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.

“My dear good people of Rivers state, the essence of governance is to protect lives and we cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives worldwide.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly.

“Like I said in my broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us, but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive.”

Furthermore, the governor stated with effect from March 24, surveillance posts would be set up across the state; Emohua for motorists coming from Bayelsa and Delta states, Omerelu for motorists coming from Owerri and Okehi for motorists coming from Imo state through Etche

Others include Akwuzie in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area for motorists coming from Imo state, Oyigbo toll gate for motorists coming from Aba and Opoku in Khana Local Government Area for motorists coming from Akwa Ibom state.

Similarly, the governor stated that marine entry points in Port Harcourt and Onne ports, Nembe, Bille, Bonny and NLNG jetties will also going to be under surveillance.

Each of the surveillance posts, he said shall be manned by trained health and security personnel who will ensure that motorists and seafarers are tested before they are allowed to enter the state.