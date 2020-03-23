The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Usman Nagogo, on Monday ordered the de-congestion of police cells in the command as part of measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

Nagogo announced the directive at a news conference in Gusau, on the dreaded pandemic.

He urged residents to resolve civil disputes amicably without necessarily involving the police.

The police commissioner advised people to shun public gathering of more than 20 persons and directed all divisional police officers and other sister-security agencies to enforce the order in all parts of the state.

“I am confident that our people here are law abiding and will no doubt support security agencies in our desire for a safe and healthy community in the state.

“The issue of COVID-19 is really devastating and requires drastic action from all,” the commissioner said.

He urged the media to continue to educate the public on the danger of the epidemic and measures to avoid contracting the virus.