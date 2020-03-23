Following the nationwide measures being deployed by governments in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, has announced the deployment of 9, 500 personnel nationwide as disaster management operatives to help curtain the spread of COVID- 19

A press statement issued by the Media Assistant to the commandant general, Ekunola Gbenga said Muhammadu met with his management team on March 23 and directed the directorates, especially the disaster management directorate to liaise with state commandants across for adequate deployment of 9, 500 personnel nationwide to curtain the spread of COVID -19

The commandant general said that the directive is in compliance with the order of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, adding that the deployment cuts across the 774 local government areas in the country for the safety of the people.

He called for cultural, environmental protection and behavioural change of Nigerians in this trying period.

According to the commandant general, the disaster operatives of the corps have been trained by the United Nations, National Emergency Management Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Nigeria Nuclear and Regulatory Agency (NNRA).

Gana asked the officers to prepare for the task ahead and should wait for the minister’s directive before commencing the operation as the minister has promised kits and training for the officers to be deployed.

“Worried by the spate of COVID- 19 and the general apprehension of an epidemic in the country, the NSCDC boss, Abdullahi Gana called for individual three- day fasting and prayer for the nation.

“He emphasized the need for all well -meaning Nigerians to go on their knees and commit the nation to the hands of God to quell the spread of COVID- 19 in our country,” the release further stated.

Gana, while encouraging the corps personnel to participate actively in the three -day fasting and prayers, also called on all other security agencies, religious groups, including Christians and Muslims, civil servants, public servants and other good spirited Nigerians to join in the special prayer to invoke the spirit of God against COVID -19 in the nation.