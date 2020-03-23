The Bauchi state government has disclosed that following reports from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to the coronavirus, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed has gone into self -isolation.

“Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has gone into self -isolation following contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar,” a press release by the governor’s Senor Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado said on Monday.

Covid-19: Council shuts down all mosques in FCT

“This followed the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that the son of the former Vice President, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to the coronavirus upon his returned from an international trip through Lagos,” the release further explained.

According to the release, Gov. Bala, who recently returned from an official trip to Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar inside the Aero Contractors aircraft they both boarded where they shock hands and exchanged pleasantries.

The media aide however, indicated that the governor has not exhibited any symptom of the disease, adding that “but, based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease.”

The governor’s media aide said that the blood sample of the governor has been taken for clinical test.

He added that for the period of the test, the governor and his entourage will remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical test.