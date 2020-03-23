The effect of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic on Monday hit the judiciary, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad directed the suspension of all courts activities in the country temporarily.

Justice Muhammad’s directive was contained in a fresh circular dated March 23, 2020, to all heads of courts.

The closure which is for an initial two weeks comes into effect on March 24.

However, the chief justice said the judges can attend to pressing issues and or time bound cases in their courts.

The circular titled: “RE: Preventive measures on the spread of coronavirus (COVID – 19) and the protection of justices, judges and staff of courts’ is a further directive to the chief justice’s earlier circular with ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated 20th March, 2020, on the above subject matter.

It reads: “In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all heads of courts are from tomorrow, the 24th day of March, 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration, please.”