The former MD of PPMC Suleiman Achimugu died over night from corona virus.

He is the first casualty in Nigeria.

He got back from UK 2 weeks ago.

Started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday.

The family reported to the NCDC.

They came to the house and took his blood specimen.

They never got back to the family.

As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results..

It turned out positive.

They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada.

He died at 2am this morning.

His family are currently under quarantine in their house.

The NCDC will handle the burial.