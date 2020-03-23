The son of former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus disease 9COVID-19) that is ravaging the world.

According to the former Vice president he said that his son tested positive to coronavirus and that the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has been duly informed.

He went on to say that his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

He said: ‘My son has tested positive to Coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.’

Atiku had initially said that I join millions of other Nigerians to celebrate our health workers for their courageous work at this challenging time, and I urge all Nigerians to remain strong while we fight the scourge of this #COVIDー19 to the end.

But five hours after the above statement he said tweeted that

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had said that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak cases in Nigeria have increased to 30, just as it confirmed three new cases in Lagos State.