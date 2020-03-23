The former Managing Director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu died over night from corona virus.



Achimugu, the former MD of PPMC, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, is the first casualty in Nigeria. He got back from UK 2 weeks ago.Started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday.

The family reported to the NCDC. They came to the house and took his blood specimen.

They never got back to the family. As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results.. It turned out positive. They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada. He died at 2am this morning. His family are currently under quarantine in their house.The NCDC will handle the burial.

The family said “Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former Md of PPMC).



”He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK. He was in self isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.



”He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while recieving treatment.



”We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons .Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.



”Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time.



”He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.May Allah SWA have mercy on him. Ameen. ”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the case was a 67-year-old male who returned following a medical procedure in UK

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.