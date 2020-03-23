ABUJA – Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from Tuesday.

The statement read: “RE: PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID – 19) AND THE PROTECTION OF JUSTICES, JUDGES AND STAFF OF COURTS.

“Further to my earlier Circular Ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated 20th March, 2020, on the above subject matter.

“In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all Heads of Courts are, from tomorrow, the 24th day of March, 2020, directed to suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this Circular to the notice of all Stakeholders in justice administration, please”.

The CJN who doubles as Chairman of the NJC, had in an initial statement titled “PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID – 19) AND THE PROTECTION OF JUSTICES, JUDGES AND STAFF OF COURTS”, urged strict compliance of judicial bodies in the country to comply with advisories from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

He said: “As you are aware, the COVID-19 Virus and its spread in Nigeria has become a source of concern to all.

“Consequently, both the Federal and State Health Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the spread in the Country.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had continued to issue advisories to stem the spread of the disease which has no known cure.

“This is a matter of grave concern to the entire Nigeria Judiciary. The NCDC had recommended the cessation of all gathering in excess of 50 people because of the risks it poses.

“Consequently, you are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Management and Staff within your jurisdiction by averting large gatherings of people in view of the risks it may pose.

“As you all know, all Federal Judicial Bodies are expected to continue working, however, as much as possible, efforts must be made to ensure that Members of the Public coming for official matters/meetings/conferences within your jurisdiction do not exceed the recommended number.

“All the Guidelines issued by the NCDC and Federal Health Authorities must be complied with to ensure concerted and coordinated efforts in the prevention of the spread of this disease.

“You are hereby directed to bring the content of this Circular to the notice of all Management and Staff in your jurisdiction, please”.