Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has for the first time opened up on his health status after he tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Spaniard was the first to test positive for the virus in the English Premier League, forcing the league to be postponed as the Arsenal squad was sent into self-quarantine.

Almost two weeks later, the former midfielder seems to have fully recovered, and he shared on his recovery journey during an interview with La Sexta.

“I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered,” he said.

“It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind and now, the truth is that I feel very well.”

“Everything happened very fast. On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there.

“I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me that the president of Olympiakos had tested positive and everyone that had been in contact was at risk.

“I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them [Olympiakos].

“We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.

“I had the test done last Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive.

“Obviously all those that had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.”