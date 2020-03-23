At least five employees of Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) have been killed in a train accident, TRC said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the five officials were killed on Sunday at 6.35 p.m. after their relief train collided head-on with a trolley in Korogwe district in Tanga region.

The statement said four of the TRC officials died on the spot and the fifth official died in Korogwe district government hospital at 11.00 p.m.

The sixth employee of the state-run railways firm was being treated at Korogwe district government hospital, said the statement.

The statement said TRC, in collaboration with other authorities, will launch an investigation to establish the cause of the accident.