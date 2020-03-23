The South East is not leaving any stone unturned as it has began campaign for the 2023 presidency which is three years away from now.

The move was intensified at the weekend in Jos when a group under the aegis of South East For President (SEFORP) 2023, awakened the consciousness of the Igbo extraction in Plateau State.

Inaugurating members that will drive the message home at the grassroots, the National Coordinator SEFORP, Rev. Christopher Obioha, said come 2023 the South East will produce a President that will lead the country to greatness.

Obioha said the forum is embarking on a peaceful appeal to the conscience of Nigerians who believes in equity, justice and fairness to the plights of the South East region which has been denied equal representation in the governance of the county.

“Our movement is an advocacy, an appeal to the conscience of the people, to see that it is the turn of the South East to produce the next president.

“We have embarked on this publicity because if we don’t make noise about it and ask for what rightfully belongs to us, Nigerians will think we are not interested,” Obioha said.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion, Rev. Patrice Ikwueme All’OM, said the South East has waited as though they do not have identity in the nation called Nigeria.

All’OM said Igbos must walk together alongside other Nigerians who believe in fair play, for the dream to be actualised.

Earlier in her remarks, the Plateau State Coordinator, SEFORP, Mrs. Adamma Obikili, said out of the six zones that make up Nigeria, the South East is the only zone that is yet to have a short at the presidency.

“There are six zones in Nigeria and five zones have had a short at the Presidency which leaves only the South East zone.

“We extend our hand of brotherhood to the other zones, to join us in this quest for a true one Nigeria, where everyone has a sense of belonging of equity, justice and fairness,” Obikili said.