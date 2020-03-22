Governor Udom Emmanuel has dispelled rumours of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic into Akwa Ibom state.

In a state wide broadcast on Saturday, Gov. Emmanuel assured the people of the state that the rumour concerning the spread of the disease in the state is false.

He said that as a proactive leader, the state government has put in place a task force on infectious disease protection and control in the state long before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The governor Emmanuel disclosed that, the proactive measures put in place at the Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom state against COVID-19 was second to none anywhere in West Africa.

He directed residents of the state to take preventive steps to stay safe from contracting the virus while continuing with their normal duties without fear or panic.

Gov. Udom observed that since the second term session in public schools across the state is coming to an end by next week, it was not necessary to close down schools at the moment.

He listed some noticeable symptoms of the coronavirus to include coughing, sneezing, fever, headache and advised residents to isolate themselves when such symptoms are noted and avoid contact with others.

“It would be recalled that the state Ministry of Information working with the Ministry of Health has put out several safety and preventive measures against COVID-19 through all relevant media platforms as well as distributed flyers and other materials on the prevention of the coronavirus.

“Among the preventive measures include regular hand washing under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, keeping a distance away from a person coughing or sneezing, covering your mouth with handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing and sneezing as well as maintaining good hygiene.

“Members of the public are also advised to stay home and avoid crowded environment and report any suspected case of COVID-19 to emergency response centres across the state,” the governor stated.

Gov. Udom assured the people that as the state is named after God, the state will be guarded against the dreaded COVID -19 disease, assuring that proactive measures were in place for Akwa Ibom state to be on top of the situation.

“As a state named after God, we trust that the God we worship will guard the state against the dreaded COVID-19 while strengthening the current administration to continue to put in place proactive measures to place Akwa Ibom state on top of all situations,” he added.