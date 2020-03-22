The Chief Medical Director of the Benue state University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Prof. Terrumun Swende has dispelled the fear of Benue state citizens over the alleged case of COVID-19 at the hospital.

In a statement in Makurdi over the weekend, Prof. Swende explained that a man of about 17 years, who had cold and cough, presented himself at the facility and informed the medical personnel on duty that he suspects that he has coronavirus.

“However, upon examination, our team of doctors discovered that he had no symptoms of COVID-19 case. Interaction with the patient revealed that he has not travelled out of Benue state for several years, and has almost zero per cent chances of contacting the virus,” the chief medical director declared.

He further said that it was discovered that the young man became unnecessarily agitated due to his wrong interpretation of COVID-19 symptoms he had read and heard from the media.

“He was promptly treated and allowed to go home. We wish to use this medium to appeal to social media bloggers and other users to be cautious of what they post on COVID-19, to avoid creating unnecessary panic,” Prof. Swende added.

He assured the public that there is no suspected case of COVID-19 at university teaching hospital at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Benue state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the state government for the approval of N10 million in readiness to contain any case of COVID-19 in the state.

Arising from its monthly congress in Makurdi, the state NUJ pledged to partner the state government in its quest to sensitise members of the public on personal hygiene and the need to avoid handshaking as well as report to the nearest medical personnel when feeling dizzy and sick.

The union pledged to carry out a street work within Makurdi metropolis to sensitise the public and urged members to go to their various communities during weekends to sensitise their families about the reality of the virus which is now a global pandemic which has no cure.

The NUJ in the communiqué issued at the end of the congress also decried the incessant fire outbreaks in the state and called on both the state and federal governments to purchase fire fighting equipment, including training more fire fighting personal to be able to respond swiftly to cases of emergency.