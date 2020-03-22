The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos and Oyo States.

NCDC made this known on Sunday through its Twitter handle, adding, “there are now 26 cases in Nigeria, two cases discharged and no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo State, Nigeria. As at 08:05a.m on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Of the 26 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death,” the centre said.

It added that the remaining three new cases were in Lagos, and were being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

NCDC said that the three cases reported in Lagos State have travel history to high-risk countries in the last seven days.

It said that it was working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health to identify and follow up with contacts, adding that travellers that returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, should stay in self-isolation

NCDC noted that there are currently 19 cases on Lagos; three in Abuja, two in Ogun, one in Ekiti and one in Oyo State. (NAN)