Owing to the spread of the dreaded coronavirus which has claimed several lives across the globe, Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku had directed that all primary and secondary schools including tertiary institutions across the state be closed on or before March 24.

Gov. Ishaku, who gave the directive during a statewide broadcast on Saturday at the Government House, Jalingo, advised heads of all the affected institutions to use the few days notice to make necessary adjustments in their academic calendar to ensure compliance.

The governor further called on the people of the state to maintain social distance by avoiding intimate relationships such as handshakes, hugging and even kissing, describing them as some of the ways the coronavirus spreads from person to person.

“Fellows Tarabans, I have also ordered that there should be no longer congregation or meeting of up to 20 persons at any particular time, effective from today, March 21 until a time the situation abates.

“Similarly, you must exercise caution while interacting in market places to buy food and services or in any other institution,” he said.

Gov. Ishaku also directed that all social and recreational centres such as bars, restaurants and viewing centres, amongst other to close on or before 7pm starting from March 21.