The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) at the weekend announced a donation of N200 million to the Abule-Ado Soba Relief Fund to cater for victims of the Abule- Ado explosion.

It will be recalled that Lagos state government had recently set- up a N2 billion relief fund in the wake of the gas pipeline explosion, which claimed many lives and caused loss of properties with an initial donation of N250 million by the state government to the fund.

While announcing the NGF donation during an on-the-spot assessment of the site on Saturday, the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, who is also the Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, accompanied by the Governors Umar Ganduje and Godwin Obaseki respectively, said the donation is a collective contribution from the NGF, promising that each state would further donate to the fund.

He commiserated with the state and commended the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his quick response to the situation.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum saw the need and urgency to have on-the- spot assessment so we can report back to the larger house. Our colleagues wanted us to have a sense of the extent of damage done here. I want to thank Gov. Sanwo-Olu, who has brought us here.

“Our mission is to commiserate with Lagos state government and people of the state particularly, who were affected by this incident. Life is critical to us.

There is a lot we have learnt about the indiscriminate construction of buildings along NNPC pipelines. This is an opportunity to do something about NNPC pipeline across the country.

“There have been lots of pipeline damages that have resulted in loss of lives. We would make recommendations as the NGF on how to tackle this perennial problem. Any loss of life is unfortunate. We thank God it happened on a Sunday.

“We are aware of the relief fund and have the authority of my colleagues to contribute to it. We are contributing N200million to the relief fund. I want to offer our condolences to the lives that have been lost. We pray for the avoidance of such incident in the future,” he added.